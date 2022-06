Orlando Residents Will Enjoy Weekly Flights to Freeport

Beginning Thursday, 30 June 2022, Bahamasair will relaunch a weekly nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida to Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) in Freeport, The Bahamas. Travelers can book these flights now and start planning their adventure in The Bahamas’second largest city.

