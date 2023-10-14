Non-Stop London to Paris Train Expected to Start by 2026

Evolyn, a new train company, is set to break Eurostar’s 30-year monopoly on the non-stop London to Paris route. Evolyn has recently acquired 12 trains for this new service, marking a significant development in the market.

Getlink, the Channel Tunnel operator, has affirmed the availability of “open access” and the ability to handle increased rail traffic, indicating a lack of external opposition.

The launch date for the new train service is scheduled for 2025, with full operational services expected by 2026.

This route will offer nonstop rides between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord, potentially with additional stops in northern France in the future. Evolyn has no other routes planned at this time, but their entry into the market is expected to introduce healthy competition and more options for travelers.