Noi Bai Airport Expects Surge in National Day Tourists

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
During the four-day National Day holidays from Sept. 1-4, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is projected to see a 37% increase in passengers, totaling around 410,000. The number of flights is expected to rise by 17% year-on-year, with nearly 2,500 flights anticipated. The peak day during this period is predicted to serve over 106,000 passengers – 31,000 foreigners and 75,000 domestic travelers – through 637 flights. To save time and avoid check-in counter queues, the airport suggests passengers utilize web check-in or kiosks.

