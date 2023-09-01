Nobu Hotel Brand in Egypt

Nobu Hospitality, a luxury lifestyle brand, announces plans for a comprehensive expansion of the Nobu brand in Egypt with the development of luxury hotels, branded residences, and a Nobu restaurant. Developed by SODIC’s Nobu’s introduction into Egypt will anchor two developments in Cairo in the New Zayed area and a coastal development on the North Coast, resulting in two multi-million dollar five-star hotels, a Nobu restaurant, and branded Nobu residences.

Guests and residents will enjoy the proximity of celebrated attractions, including the Pyramids, the Great Sphinx, and the highly anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open later this year.