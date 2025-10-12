No Trains, Planes, and Busses in Belgium On Tuesday

If Tuesday is your day in Belgium, move it. Chaos in the transportation business in Belgium is expected on October 14.

Hundreds of thousands of travellers face severe delays and cancellations in Belgium next week, following the announcement of a national strike.

On Tuesday, 14 October, the joint trade union front will protest against reforms by the federal government impacting pensions, salaries, and working conditions.

The sudden move is expected to cause chaos for the country’s biggest airport, bringing hundreds of flights to a halt.

Train, bus, and tram services will also be significantly reduced, while public services such as schools will also be affected.