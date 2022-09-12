No strikes: Lufthansa and pilots’ union reach agreement

Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding additional topics and the talks

Lufthansa and the German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit union have agreed on a pay increase for pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo.

The cockpit crews will receive an increase in their basic monthly pay of 490 euros each in two stages – with retroactive effect from 1 August 2022, and as of 1 April 2023.

The agreement benefits entry-level salaries in particular. An entry-level co-pilot will receive around 20 percent additional basic pay over the duration of the agreement, while a captain in the final grade will receive 5.5 percent.

The agreement also includes a comprehensive peace obligation until 30 June 2023. Strikes are excluded during this period. This gives customers and employees planning security.

Both collective bargaining partners will continue their constructive exchange on various topics during this time. Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding additional topics and the talks.

The agreement is still subject to detailed formulation and approval by the responsible bodies.

Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of the Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said:

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Vereinigung Cockpit. The increase in basic salary with uniform base amounts leads to the desired higher proportional increase in entry-level salaries. We now want to use the next few months in a trusting dialogue with Vereinigung Cockpit to find and implement sustainable solutions. The common goal is to continue to offer our pilots attractive and secure jobs with prospects for further development going foward.”

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News