No room for antisemitism and discrimination in Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, including its examples, joining other German companies and the Federal German government, in taking a leadership role in speaking out against antisemitism, discrimination as well all manifestations of racism.

The Lufthansa Group is the first airline group globally to adopt the definition.

“I speak with conviction when I say: there is no room for antisemitism, discrimination and racism of any kind in society, nor in the Lufthansa Group,” Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member Christina Foerster, stated at a ceremony in Washington D.C. commemorating the adoption of the definition, which is guiding countries and corporations globally.

With the adoption of the IHRA definition, the Lufthansa Group reinforces the Group’s global engagement against all forms of racist, xenophobic and antisemitic behavior.

“Fundamental to standing against antisemitism is understanding what it is and how it manifests, both in overt forms and through unconscious bias. The IHRA definition recognizes all of this – that is its distinct strength,” noted Foerster.

The meaningful event brought together government officials from the U.S., Germany, and Israel as well as leaders from the American Jewish community. Foerster further announced the collaboration between the Lufthansa Group and the American Jewish Committee to develop further corporate sensitivity trainings.

Speaking at the ceremony were Ambassador Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and Dr. Felix Klein, Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against antisemitism, two of the leading authorities on combating antisemitism, globally. Also joining were Dr. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the U.S. and Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S.

