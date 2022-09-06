No Lufthansa Strike on Wednesday

Last minute negotians to prevent a strike on Sep 7 and 8 for Lufthansa Piltors seems to be successful.

Today, Tuesday, the collective bargaining negotiations with the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will continue under high time pressure.

UPDATE: According to VC a second day of the strike on Wednesday will not happen. Details are not known yet.

Due to the strike call published tonight, the strike-related flight cancellations for Wednesday and Thursday must be decided today at 12:00. This is necessary for aircraft and crew scheduling, as well as to provide at least minimal advance notice to affected passengers.

In the event of a strike on 7 and 8 September, massive effects on Lufthansa’s flight operations are again to be expected.

Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said:

“It is regrettable that this wage dispute continues to escalate despite an agreed negotiation date. We lack any understanding for this course of action. The path of escalation is also wrong because we know that our pilots would much rather fly than strike. Nevertheless, we will do everything in our power to succeed with an improved offer, even under time pressure.”

After the Vereinigung Cockpit collective bargaining demand was changed last Friday as a result of a ruling by the Munich labor court, the union will present the new demand for the first time today. The previous demand for automated inflation compensation has been replaced by a demand for an annual pay increase of 8.2 percent starting in 2023 – in addition to a 5.5 percent increase this year. The union’s list of demands contains a total of 16 individual points.

Lufthansa will make an improved offer today. So far, an increase of 500 euros on 1 September 2022, and 400 euros on 1 April 2023, have been offered.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News