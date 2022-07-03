Nine New Mercury Hotels in Australia

The momentum behind Accor’s popular Mercure brand in Australia continues with the Group adding nine Mercure hotels to its collection.

Adding Mercury hotels is following Accor’s landmark hotel management portfolio agreement with Salter Brothers with an industry-leading link to ESG outcomes.

With the acquisition of the Travelodge portfolio by Salter Brothers now complete, a total of 10 hotels have joined Accor’s portfolio, including nine Mercure hotels and an ibis Styles property in Sydney’s CBD.

The addition of these nine Mercure hotels grows the Mercure brand from 44 properties in Australia to 53, making Mercure the largest and fastest-growing global midscale brand in Australia.

