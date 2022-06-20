Nightlife in Bangkok: Amazing Thailand is back with a smile

Planning a trip to Thailand?
Are you ready for the temples, the beaches, the food, the resorts, the massage, the nightlife, and the smiles?
July 1, 2022, will be your big day!
It is going to be an even bigger and more profitable day for the Thai Travel and Tourism Industry.
Millions of visitors remained on standby for more than 2 years to return to the Kingdom. They are ready and are getting ready. This even includes the Russians in gigantic numbers.
The New Visit Thailand Year 2022 will be in full swing.
Anyone working in the travel and tourism industry in Thailand has a big reason to smile again. Visitors are getting ready to return to the city of Angeles, and the land of smiles – and in full force.
Culture, nightlife, food – all back to normal. It’s the day the travel and tourism industry has been waiting for, both in Amazing Thailand and around the globe.
Here is what will happen in Thailand once it’s published in the Royal Gazette:
- The entire Kingdom of Thailand will be declared a green zone, and the blue zone for tourism is going to be eliminated.
- Facemasks are no longer required in low-risk areas, such as uncrowded and open spaces.
- Health registrations when entering Thailand is no longer required, but random verbal checks are continuing.
- Alcohol consumption in restaurants will return to normal -pre- Covid hours
- Night entertainment venues will be allowed to open until midnight. Alcohol may be served.
- Thermal scanning will be unnecessary but it can be implemented in high-risk or outbreak areas.
- Antigen testing is required only for those with respiratory symptoms. The provincial communicable disease committees should be informed of any gathering with more than 2,000 participants.
- The mandatory health insurance requirement for tourists is no longer mandatory but recommended.
