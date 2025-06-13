Nigerian Air Peace told Passengers to Go To Hell

This is a statement released by Lucky Onoriode George, Executive Director of the African Travel Commission (ATC), about Air Peace, a Nigerian Airline. It involves Nigerian Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Air Peace, and the Nigerian flying public.

The African Travel Commission [ATC] wishes to set the record straight regarding the unfortunate incident involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Air Peace, and several affected passengers; including myself, Lucky Onoriode George, Executive Director of ATC and an award-winning journalist [the first and only Nigerian recipient of the prestigious European Commission’s Lorenzo Natali Prize for Journalists Reporting on Human Rights and Development, awarded in 2006].

I, along with seven other passengers, was booked on the 6:30 a.m. Air Peace flight in question. We arrived at the airport well ahead of the airline’s stipulated check-in deadline.

However, despite the aircraft still being on the ground, we were denied boarding.

Upon seeing Senator Oshiomhole at the Air Peace counter, I approached him and explained the unfair treatment we were facing.

I voiced my concern about the recurring exploitation and poor service endured by Nigerian travellers, a situation caused mainly by the absence of a national carrier and the limited capacity of domestic airlines, such as Air Peace.

In solidarity, Senator Oshiomhole intervened on our behalf. He approached an individual who identified himself as a supervisor and requested an explanation and possible resolution. This was particularly pressing given that we had been informed that tickets were still being sold that morning for as much as ₦250,000.

However, during radio communication between the check-in counter and the tarmac, we overheard a claim that the flight was “full.” This directly contradicted a later public statement by Air Peace Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, who admitted that the flight departed with empty seats.

Following further discussions, Senator Oshiomhole was eventually offered a seat on the 8:30 a.m. flight. The rest of us, however, were asked to pay a ₦15,000 rescheduling fee, and in some cases, an additional fare difference of up to ₦109,000. Senator Oshiomhole strongly objected to this, rightly insisting that the airline, not the passengers, should bear the cost of its operational failures.

The conduct of Air Peace staff throughout this ordeal was appalling. Their attitude was marked by arrogance, indifference, and a shocking lack of empathy. At one point, we were even told in no uncertain terms that if we were dissatisfied, we could “go to hell.” This prompted peaceful protests from the affected passengers, who demanded to be treated with fairness and respect.

Particularly troubling was the press release issued by Air Peace following the incident. The statement was riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods. Rather than address its clear operational shortcomings, the airline chose instead to deflect blame and misrepresent the facts of what transpired.

For years, Nigerian airlines, with Air Peace chief among them, but have operated with little regard for passenger rights, frequently delaying, rescheduling, or cancelling flights with minimal or no explanation. This culture of inefficiency, poor service, and disregard for consumers can no longer be tolerated.

This incident marks a turning point. Alongside Senator Oshiomhole and other affected passengers, I am calling for accountability, transparency, and a comprehensive review of Air Peace’s customer service and operational practices. Nigerian travellers deserve better

I urge the flying public to rise up, demand value for money, and insist that airlines are held accountable for how they treat their customers.

Lastly, I strongly condemn any attempt to cast this issue in ethnic terms. Among the affected passengers were at least three individuals of Igbo descent, including a two-month-old infant.

This is not an ethnic matter. It is a national issue involving consumer rights, service delivery, and corporate responsibility.

Signed by

Lucky Onoriode George, Ph.D.

Executive Director, African Travel Commission [ATC]

Journalist & Consumer Rights Advocate