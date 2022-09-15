Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Hawaii Quick News USA

NFWF Announces $2.6 Million in Grants for the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

9 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
8 min read

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds will be leveraged to support the conservation of the largest marine national monument in the United States.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly