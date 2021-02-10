Tsunami Generates after a massive earthquake
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the South Pacific has generated a tsunami, the Australian weather agency said on Thursday. “Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a ... Read More
Sao Paulo honors victims of COVID-19 with memorial
Inaugurated in Carmo Municipal Park, a memorial representing human resilience and solidarity has been installed in Sao Paulo. Read More
World Travel Market is back! World Tourism Network Members discuss with Reed Director Simon Mayle
Travel Professionals call it the MICE industry. MICE stands for Meeting and Incentive. MICE has been dead since COVID-19 broke out with ITB Berlin cancelling in March 2020. Now Reed ... Read More
Millennials may rock cruise industry’s recovery
Millennials' essential need for experiences may be the surge the cruise industry needs Read More
COVID-19 yachting regulations issued for Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius
As at February 1st, 2021, yachts visiting Statia from low-risk countries can apply for permission to enter the island without the need for quarantine. Read More
Marriott goes big in the Caribbean and Mexico: Jamaica’s Tourism Minister loves it
Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett is pleased with Marriott and Sunwing Travel Groups and their trendsetting marketing deal which he believes will help in his nation’s travel and tourism industry recovery. Read More
Guyana Tourism Authority rolls out “Safe for Travel” plan
The objective of the scheme is to protect the areas most affected and vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to ensure the health and safety of the travelers Read More
Swissport appoints Warwick Brady as President & CEO
Warwick Brady is currently the CEO of Esken Limited, formerly Stobart Group, a British infrastructure, aviation and energy company with operations in the UK and Ireland Read More
Several people wounded in terror attack on Minnesota health clinic
Up to five people were wounded by gunfire, one of them a woman who sustained three gunshot wounds Read More
“The Nevisian Kiss” on the Island of Love
To solidify Nevis’ position as the definitive “Island of Love,” the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has introduced a specialty cocktail with aphrodisiac properties for Valentine’s Day. Inspired by Aphrodite, the ... Read More
Leisure & Hospitality accounts for 39% of jobs lost to pandemic
Latest data shows that Leisure & Hospitality workers hurting worst of any industry by far Read More
What vacation destinations are Americans searching for in 2021?
With vaccination efforts already beginning to roll out worldwide, many holidaymakers are hoping to once again hit the road in 2021 Read More
ARC congratulates first openly LGBTQ senate-confirmed cabinet secretary
ARC recognizes the critical role the Department of Transportation plays to ensure a safe, reliable transit system that focuses on the health and wellbeing of travelers and front-line workers, and ... Read More
IATA offers help to laid-off airline cabin crew members
A survey of 800 cabin crew who have lost their jobs in the crisis found that 78% wanted help to identify skills that can enable them to transfer into other ... Read More
UAE visitors receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival
To commemorate this historic occasion and celebrate the mission’s incredible victory with the rest of the world, UAE created a special stamp printed with ‘Martian Ink’ – made of basalt ... Read More
International Tourism back to 48%, 74% or 96% in 2023?
The global travel and tourism industry is fighting for survival. The longer the fight, the more difficult it gets. PATA today released estimated numbers of recovery for 2021/2022/2023 with three ... Read More
Postponed IATO Elections finally set one year later
As it has done is so many areas of travel and tourism, COVID-19 prevented the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) elections from being held last April. Read More
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines: World’s first flight on synthetic fuel
The transition away from fossil fuel to durable alternatives is one of the biggest challenges facing the airline industry Read More
India’s glacier disaster death toll rises to 24
Upper reaches in Uttarakhand had been hit by a glacier burst on Sunday morning, leaving over 200 people missing Read More
Around the World in 180 Days cruise sells out in a single day
The response to the 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travelers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences Read More
Steps being taken to reset Jamaica Tourism sector
Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has revealed that steps are currently being taken to ‘reset’ the tourism sector to ensure that it benefits even more Jamaicans and fuels greater economic ... Read More
FAA makes flying to Hawaii safer
The cameras, which already are installed in Alaska and Colorado, improve safety by providing pilots with near-real time video of weather conditions at their destinations and along their intended flight ... Read More
Hon. Edmund Bartlett meets with Executive Director of Integrity Commission
The Executive Director of the Integrity Commission, Greg Christie (see left in the photo), recently paid a courtesy call on Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett in his capacity as ... Read More
Great Britain lowers its terror threat level
"Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security," UK Home Secretary said Read More
Haiti president: Coup and assassination attempt foiled
"The goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life," Jovenel Moise said Read More
ARC: US air ticket sales still down
Current US consolidated airline ticketing volume variances significantly lower, compared to the same period in 2019 Read More
Delta extends middle seat blocking through April 2021
Delta has blocked middle seats and reduced the number of customers on board each flight since April 2020 Read More
Prolonged travel restrictions spell trouble for European ski resorts
Any traffic at the ski resorts is likely to be from a domestic source market, where average spending per tourist is lower, resulting in further financial decline Read More
Ten valuable insights for hotels’ business recovery
European hospitality industry urged to capitalize on its business recovery and increase revenue during and post pandemic Read More
Can China soon predict Earthquakes?
Predicting earthquakes may safe massive death and disaster. The answer may come from China by AETA Read More
Ten safest countries with the best COVID pandemic response
Coronavirus took the world by surprise. Many of the most developed countries failed to protect its citizens. New Zealand, Australia, Latvia or Cyprus are a big exception. Read More
Enormous American Investment Opportunities Whisper for Cuba
Cuba is going through the toughest economic crisis currentlyCOVID-19 and US Embargo are the main reason for the economic hardship in CubaOnce Cuba and the US reopen for a better ... Read More
Visit the Old City of Jerusalem Today and Virtually
Walking the old town of Jerusalem is a trip most won't forget. Since COVID-19 is closing the world, this visit is available virtually. Read More
Vaccination: 80%-97% of Africa is in Trouble and so is Tourism
What is terrible news for Africa is good news by the World Health Organization. Africa is getting the vaccine, but 90 Million doses will only take care of 3% of ... Read More
Germans and Austrians love each other to death
A mass protest with many participating not wearing mandatory masks took place today on both sides of the German/ Austrian border on both sides. This mass events most likely will ... Read More
Magnolia Mississippi Mayor resigns: Returns to roots in Africa
Returning to one’s ancestral home to live and work is becoming the trend for Africans living abroad. Such is the case for a Mayor of a town in Mississippi, USA. Read More