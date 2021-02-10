Sao Paulo honors victims of COVID-19 with memorial

World Travel Market about to set a new chapter for the meeting industry Simon Mayle of Reed Expo is explaining the concept of the upcoming World Travel Market Latin America to restart the travel and tourism trade shows again. With Reed leading in Dubai for the Arabian Travel Market, WTM Latin America is now confirmed for August 2021 in Sao Paulo. Simon is discussing this trend with members […]

Masks in America: Confusion, Misinformation and secrets This eTurboNews editor went to a medical office in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was told to take off her KN95 mask and replace it with a regular surgical mask. Misinformation, confusion, and intentional misleading - this is what the feedback is on the safest mask to wear.

I received the second shot of COVID-19 - here is how I feel Co-host Dr. Peter Tarlow received his second COVID-19 shot today. He is talking about how he feels after receiving it.

South Korea State of Tourism Today Interview with Sanje Parker from South Korea. Global Travel Trend News Broadcast by Dr. Taleb Rifai and Juergen Steinmetz 02 Feb 2021 www.eturbonews.com | www.livestream.travel