Newmark Hotels Strengthens Leadership Team in Mauritius

Newmark Hotels & Reserves announced key leadership appointments within its Mauritius portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and continued growth in the region.

Following a strategic decision to streamline operations across its two Mauritian properties — Mystik Lifestyle Boutique Hotel and La Maison d’Été — Newmark has introduced complex leadership roles to oversee both hotels, enhancing consistency, efficiency, and alignment.

Two appointments have now been confirmed:

Avischal Jugdeo has been appointed as Cluster General Manager, overseeing both properties.

Ridiksha Maharaj has been promoted to Cluster Food & Beverage Manager, leading the culinary and dining experiences across the hotels.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in Newmark’s vision for Mauritius, as the company continues to build on its strong foundation in the region.

Neil Markovitz, CEO of Newmark Hotels & Resorts:

“Mauritius is a key destination in Newmark’s growing portfolio, and we are delighted to see our local leadership team expanding in strength and expertise. Avischal and Ridiksha’s passion and professionalism will play a key role in taking our guest experience to the next level.”

These appointments are complemented by additional cluster leadership roles, including:

Shakeel Ramjan – Cluster Sales Manager

Cindrella Louis – Cluster HR Manager

Kirtika Peeroo – Cluster Reservations Manager

The introduction of complex leadership roles reflects Newmark’s strategic commitment to operational excellence and long-term investment in the island.

Avischal Jugdeo, Cluster General Manager:

“It is a privilege to step into this role and to lead such an exceptional team across Mystik and La Maison d’Été. Our focus is on delivering warm, memorable experiences that reflect both the spirit of Mauritius and the standards of Newmark. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to strengthen our presence locally while showcasing our properties to the global market.”

Ridiksha Maharaj, Cluster Food & Beverage Manager:

“Food and hospitality are at the heart of Mauritian culture, and I am excited to bring this energy to our festive and everyday dining experiences at Mystik and La Maison d’Été.”

These appointments come as both hotels continue to grow and evolve, attracting local and international travellers alike.