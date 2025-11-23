New Zealand Tourism Set for a Comeback Summer

It’s summer in New Zealand! New Zealand’s tourism sector is gearing up for a strong summer, with international arrivals rising to 88% of pre-COVID levels and operators reporting robust forward bookings. Government investment, improved airline connectivity, and renewed demand from China, Australia, and North America are strengthening confidence and signalling a turning point for the industry.

New Zealand’s tourism sector is heading into the 2025–26 summer with its strongest sense of optimism since before the pandemic. After years of disrupted travel, labour shortages, and fluctuating visitor demand, the industry is now benefiting from steadily rising arrival numbers and a series of government initiatives designed to reignite growth. Operators across the country report that forward bookings are strong, new markets are re-emerging, and confidence is the highest it has been in years.

A Sector Built on Summer Peaks

Summer has always been the engine room of New Zealand’s tourism economy. Between December and March, international arrivals typically surge as travellers from the Northern Hemisphere seek warmer weather, while domestic holidaymakers take advantage of school and workplace breaks. Historically, these months drive the majority of revenue for adventure operators, accommodation providers, transport companies, and cultural experiences.

New Zealand’s unique appeal shapes summer travel patterns: its dramatic landscapes, outdoor recreation, Māori cultural experiences, and famously mild climate. Regions such as Queenstown, Rotorua, Canterbury, Northland, and the Coromandel traditionally experience their busiest periods, with pressures on infrastructure, staffing, and conservation areas becoming familiar seasonal challenges.

Before Covid-19, tourism was New Zealand’s largest export earner, contributing around 20% of foreign exchange earnings and supporting close to 400,000 jobs directly and indirectly. The pandemic dramatically disrupted that position. But five years on, the sector is steadily rebuilding—and now, many within the industry believe its turning point has finally arrived.

Visitor Numbers Are Climbing Back

International tourist arrivals reached 3.43 million in the year to September—an increase of nearly 200,000 on the previous year. That puts New Zealand at 88% of pre-pandemic levels, with arrivals continuing to rise each month. September’s visitor numbers were 95% of 2019 levels, the strongest single-month recovery to date.

Growth is being driven by several key markets:

Australia remains the most reliable and fastest-returning source of visitors.

remains the most reliable and fastest-returning source of visitors. China , once New Zealand’s second-largest market, has finally begun accelerating after a slow post-Covid rebound.

, once New Zealand’s second-largest market, has finally begun accelerating after a slow post-Covid rebound. The US and Canada are generating strong forward bookings.

are generating strong forward bookings. Europe and the UK are re-engaging, especially with the strengthening of long-haul airline connections.

Government Investment and Policy Shifts

The Government has moved quickly to support the sector’s recovery and push tourism back to the top of the export ladder. Recent initiatives include:

A controversial marketing investment in the Michelin Guide to lift New Zealand’s global culinary profile.

to lift New Zealand’s global culinary profile. A $70 million events funding package to attract major festivals, conferences, and sports events.

to attract major festivals, conferences, and sports events. Targeted support for regional cycling trails, wine tourism, and rural visitor experiences .

. Visa setting changes to make entry and work permissions easier, especially for high-value travellers and seasonal workers.

Tourism New Zealand has also received increased investment to amplify overseas marketing efforts, which operators say is already converting into improved demand.

Operators Across the Country Are Feeling the Momentum

Ngāi Tahu Tourism

One of the country’s largest tourism operators, Ngāi Tahu Tourism, reports strong forward bookings across its portfolio, including Shotover Jet, The Dark Sky Project, the Hollyford Wilderness Experience, and Franz Josef Glacier Guides.

Demand from China is rebounding, while Australia remains a cornerstone market.

Christchurch Airport is preparing for a 15% increase in international arrivals this summer, signalling one of the busiest seasons in years.

An important aspect is a consistent “New Zealand Inc” brand story—combined with deeply rooted Māori cultural connections—to differentiate the country on the global stage.

Te Puia, Rotorua

Rotorua’s iconic geothermal and cultural attraction, Te Puia, is also heading into summer from a strong winter season. New offerings—including the Mārama geyser light trail—and major city infrastructure improvements have boosted visitor interest. Forward bookings are strong, and the iwi-owned attraction is optimistic about a well-balanced season.

Zealandia, Wellington

Despite Wellington’s ongoing challenges with airline capacity and Cook Strait transport disruptions, conservation attraction Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne reports a healthy winter season and improving international interest. The return of European, UK, Australian, and Chinese visitors is supporting confidence heading into summer.

Auckland Sea Kayaks

Auckland Sea Kayaks expects 10% growth this summer, with new products, investment in staff and equipment, and two years of increased marketing now paying off. Owner Nic Mead says the Government’s focus on attracting high-value visitors and maintaining strong aviation links will be key to sustaining growth.

Industry Confidence Hits New Highs

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) reports that 86% of its members feel optimistic about the coming year—a significant jump from last year. Improved airline connectivity, new venues such as Auckland’s convention centre and Christchurch’s stadium, and the Government’s tourism push are all fuelling this sentiment.

While the sector still faces challenges—including inflation, cost pressures, unpredictable weather, and regional capacity constraints—operators agree that momentum is firmly at their backs.

A Turning Point for a Crucial Sector

As New Zealand enters a pivotal summer period, tourism operators see the industry finally repositioning itself after years of volatility. International sentiment is improving, visitor numbers are rising, and government investment is aligning with operator needs. For many, this season represents more than a recovery—it’s the beginning of a new phase of growth.

With strong bookings, renewed confidence, and a narrative grounded in authenticity, Māori culture, and world-class nature experiences, New Zealand’s tourism sector is poised to shine again on the global stage