New Zealand Superstar Ruby Tui passion for Accor and all.com

First New Zealand Accor Live Limitless Ambassador

Ruby Tui is a media personality, a social change advocate, a famous rugby star, and just became an ALL Accor Live Limitless ambassador in New Zealand.

This is big for Accor and New Zealand’s hospitality world.

New Zealanders love rugby. Ever since the late 1800s, rugby became very popular in New Zealand, especially among the Māori, the indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand. The locals loved the game because it fitted them so perfectly. The main reason is that rugby is a full-contact sport and Māori were strong, agile, and fast people.

Ruby Tui is a New Zealand rugby sevens player. She competed internationally when the national rugby sevens team won the silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics tournament. She won the gold medal in rugby sevens at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Ruby has a plethora of titles to her name including Olympic gold and silver medals, a Rugby World Cup Sevens, and Black Ferns player with victory over the Wallaby team this past weekend.

Accor is the largest hotel operator this south and just appointed Ruby Tui as its first ALL – Accor Live Limitless ambassador in the country where residents are also called Kiwis.

As well as an award-winning athlete, experienced sports commentator and speaker, off the field, Ruby is passionate about healthy environments for Kiwi kids and speaking up about mental health within the sporting community.

She is also a leading advocate for various programs on women’s refuge; using her platform of positive energy to make a difference and impact change through speaking out about public issues.



Accor Pacific Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Derry, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with a superstar like Ruby Tui, and to invest in women’s sport. Ruby is an outstanding sportsperson and inspiration to all. We can’t wait to connect such great talent with our ALL loyalty members.”

ALL, Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program and booking platform, gives its members the opportunity to enjoy exclusive experiences and to benefit from numerous rewards.



Ruby, along with her fellow Australian ALL ambassadors AFL pioneer, Daisy Pearce and surfing supremo Sally Fitzgibbons, will play a pivotal role in growing the awareness of ALL and engaging its members with exclusive content and VIP meet and greet experiences.



As part of her ALL engagement, Ruby will be traveling to Accor properties throughout 2022, capturing her experiences and showcasing how members can utilize ALL.

She will be holding and hosting events for ALL members throughout the year.



ALL Ambassador, Ruby Tui, said: “It’s an honor to be the first New Zealand representative of the ALL ambassador team. I am excited to be able to combine two of my passions – travel, and sport.”

“I’m already a big fan of Accor, and they always make me feel like I’m at a home away from home when I stay at one of their hotels.”

Accor brands across New Zealand include SO/, Sofitel, MGallery, Pullman, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Novotel, Mercure, BreakFree, ibis, ibis Styles, and ibis budget.