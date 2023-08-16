New Zealand & South Africa Fight in London paid by Qatar Airways

The fight between the two giants is between the New Zealand and South African rugby teams. Rugby has its roots in British Commonwealth Countries.

Qatar has never been part of the Commonwealth but has a lot of oil-rich money, and the people of Qatar love sports.

One of rugby’s greatest rivalries between ZA and NZ will be reignited at Twickenham Stadium in London later this month, with the two nations playing on August 25 for a brand-new trophy, the Qatar Airways Cup.

It may not be a coincidence that the main partner for Twickenham Stadium is British Airways, also a One World Member airline.

It is the first time the two teams have played at Twickenham Stadium since 2015. For State-sponsored Qatar Airways, it’s also a promotional message to showcase the One World member airline resuming flights from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand on September 1, 2023