New York JFK to Madeira, Portugal flight on Azores Airlines

This direct flight makes Madeira even more accessible for Americans looking for a European island vacation

Madeira Promotion Bureau and SATA Group are thrilled to announce the permanent continuation of the direct flight between New York (JFK) to Funchal (FNC).

With a flight time of approximately seven hours, this direct flight makes Madeira even more accessible for Americans looking for a European island vacation with an impressive enogastronomic scene, outdoor adventure, and rich culture and history.

The non-stop flight will operate via SATA Azores Airlines year-round starting on November 3, 2022.

The relaunch of this flight is a direct result of the success of its initial launch in Fall 2021, which marked the first-ever direct flight to Madeira from a U.S. gateway.

“This is a very happy moment for the Autonomous Region of Madeira regarding the groundbreaking Madeira-New York connection all year round. Such an important step for the market itself and people willing to travel all year,” stated Eduardo Jesus, President of Madeira Promotion Bureau and Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture.

The Portuguese island paradise of Madeira is located amid the Atlantic ocean, with impressive scenery across 300 square miles of mountains, valleys and beaches.

Boasting spring-like weather year-round, the archipelago offers a wide range of offerings for travelers, including five-star accommodations, Michelin-starred restaurants, and award-winning Madeiran wines and cuisine.

With the flight schedule allowing travelers to plan for an idyllic seven-day trip to explore all the island has to offer, there has never been a better time to visit.

During the International Air Transport Association (IATA) winter period, the new flight will depart weekly from New York on Thursdays at 9:20pm (local) and arrive in Madeira at 8:35am (local) on Fridays.

The flight from Madeira back to New York is scheduled to depart on Fridays at 5:05pm, arriving in New York at 7:55pm. This flight schedule will adjust as the IATA summer period begins in March 2023, departing from New York on Mondays at 8:5pm (local) and arriving in Madeira at 9am (local) the following day.

The return flight will depart from Madeira on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and arrive in New York at 6:50pm.

The Madeira Islands are open to US tourists, with no restrictions or test requirements.