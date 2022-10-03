New York City wants to house illegal aliens on NCL cruise ship

Mayor Eric Adams wants to house thousands of illegals, that Texas is busing to NYC, aboard a luxury cruise ship docked at Staten Island.

Norwegian Cruise Line said that New York City officials had inquired about leasing one of its cruise ships to house the illegal immigrants in the city.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have been sending busloads of border-jumpers to New York and Washington since early summer.

Around 15,500 illegal migrants have arrived in New York since May, according to the City Hall data. With illegal crossings from Mexico at a record high, Republican governors have taken to helping these migrants travel north to Democrat-run states, in a bid to highlight the consequences of the current US administration’s negligent border policy.

According to some reports, Mayor Adams is also considering chartering another cruise ship from Tallink – an Estonian shipping company operating Baltic Sea cruise ferries and Ropax (roll on/roll off passengers) ships from Estonia to Finland and Sweden, that is the largest passenger and cargo shipping company in the Baltic Sea region.

While it is unclear how much chartering either ship would cost, NYC officials estimate the Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship will be less expensive than constructing an alternative tent city to house the illegals, which would cost New York City’s taxpayers $15 million per month.

The Norwegian Cruise Line, which operates 18 megaships, said that negotiations between NYC administration and cruise ship operator are ongoing, but ‘no agreement has been reached’ yet.

New York City Mayor Adams apparently intends to moor the chartered cruise ship with illegal aliens on Staten Island. But Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella says that he considers the plan ‘problematic.’

“What’s next? RVs on the street? These problems should not become Staten Island’s problem,” Mr. Fossella said.

US Representative Nicole Malliotakis described the plan as ‘a ludicrous idea that could only come out of an incompetent administration.’

