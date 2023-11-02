Hotel News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief South Korea Travel

New Wyndham Grand Ijin Busan Hotel Opens in South Korea

23 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the debut of its esteemed Wyndham Grand brand in South Korea with opening of new Wyndham Grand Ijin Busan hotel.

Wyndham’s strategic expansion in South Korea comes when there is increasing demand for travel to the popular destination, with the number of international visitors surpassing 1 million for the first time in July 2023 since the onset of the pandemic, according to data from the Korea Tourism Organization.

Busan’s well-known reputation as a stunning coastal destination coupled with its fresh seafood offerings gives visitors extraordinary opportunity to indulge in memorable experiences in the country.

New Wyndham Grand Ijin Busan hotel is located in the country’s second largest city, just under 20 kilometres from Gimhae International Airport, and offers 271 rooms that overlook a breathtaking coastline.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

