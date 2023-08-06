New World Tourism Network Chapter in Nepal Kick-Off Meeting

Two tourism veterans in Nepal met in Kathmandu last week to announce the launch of a new WTN Chapter. This chapter is now accepting members.

The World Tourism Network will announce a new chapter in Nepal in August.

Pankaj Pradhanang of Four Seasons Travel in Kathmandu, and Deepak Raj Joshi, former CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board met last week in Kathmandu to lay the groundwork for the new World Tourism Network Chapter in Nepal.

The WTN Nepal Chapter kick-off meeting took place today. @World Tourism Network stay tuned! Thanks, @Deepak Ra Joshi for all your input and energy! Pankaj Pradhanang, Kathmandu, Nepal

Tourism is one of the primary foreign currency earners for this Himalayan Country, home of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on earth.

World Tourism Network’s main goal is to further communication and networking between the public sector and Small and Medium size companies in the regional and global travel and tourism sector.

Nepal with so many independent travel companies, hotels, and operators is ideally positioned for such a discussion.

Juergen Steinmetz, chair and founding member of WTN went to Nepal in June and participated at the Himalayan Travel Market. He had met with both Deepak and Pankaj at the soft opening of the news Dusit Hotel in Kathmandu to lay the ground for this new chapter. He said at that time, it was a new day for Nepal Tourism.

It all started with a delicious meal and a spectacular dinner show in June.

World Tourism Network members and those wanting to become members can now sign up to be included in the Nepal chapter. There is no additional cost to belong to a local chapter. Go to www.wtn.travel/join to join the WTN network with SMEs and Public sector travel and tourism members in 133 countries.

The Nepal Chapter will have a role in the upcoming global executive summit in Bali, September 29- October 1.

For more information and how to participate go to www.time2023.com