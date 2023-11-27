New VP and CFO at Atlas Air Worldwide

Effective December 1, 2023, Artem Gonopolskiy will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Having been part of the Atlas team for over 18 years, Mr. Gonopolskiy previously held the position of interim Chief Financial Officer since June 15, 2023.

Mr. Gonopolskiy is responsible for overseeing all financial functions of the Company, including strategic financial planning, accounting, reporting, internal audit, tax, treasury, and investor relations. He will report directly to Michael Steen, Atlas Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m delighted to see Artem stepping into this critical role as he has an unparalleled depth of knowledge of our business, and is uniquely positioned to build our financial strength and execute on our strategy,” said Mr. Steen. “Artem has been an integral member of our leadership team and has played a critical role in the Company’s execution of key transactions throughout his tenure at Atlas.”

“Most recently, Artem has been instrumental in driving the transformation of Atlas as a private Company. We believe his commitment to delivering for our customers and stakeholders will add significant value to the Company going forward. I look forward to continuing to work with Artem to drive the Company’s growth and success.”

David Siegel, Chairman of the Atlas Board of Directors, added, “The Board has great confidence that Artem is the right executive to lead Atlas’ financial function and execute on the Company’s business initiatives.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue leading Atlas’ finance organization,” said Mr. Gonopolskiy. “Our teams at Atlas are driven by the utmost integrity and commitment to our customers and our Company, and I am proud to serve alongside my colleagues as we progress on our transformation journey.”

Mr. Gonopolskiy began his tenure at Atlas in 2005 as a Senior Financial Analyst. Over time, he progressed through various roles of greater accountability within the finance department. Before assuming the position of Interim CFO in June 2023, he held the role of Senior Vice President for Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to joining Atlas, Mr. Gonopolskiy worked as an analyst at ICF Consulting for a number of years and also served as a Consultant with the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative.

Mr. Gonopolskiy obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Trinity College and later pursued an MBA at Columbia University.