New Victoria-Toronto Pearson Flights on Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines inaugurated new service in Victoria, BC today. Daily flights between Victoria and Toronto Pearson Airport represent another link in a network of routes the airline has introduced this year with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 features a two-by-two configuration, offering all passengers no middle seats and greater personal space.

The aircraft also has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip in its class, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.