New Victoria-Toronto Pearson Flights on Porter Airlines

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

Porter Airlines inaugurated new service in Victoria, BC today. Daily flights between Victoria and Toronto Pearson Airport represent another link in a network of routes the airline has introduced this year with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 features a two-by-two configuration, offering all passengers no middle seats and greater personal space.

The aircraft also has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip in its class, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

