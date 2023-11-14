Associations eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief USA Travel News

New Vice President at US Travel Association

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
The US Travel Association announced today the appointment of a Vice President, Group Travel, a new position that will bolster the association’s work to increase group/meetings travel to and within the United States.

Ishma Haider joins US Travel as new VP Group Travel from Visit Orlando where she served as Director of Convention Marketing for nearly four years and successfully drove year-over-year increases in group travel.

Prior to Visit Orlando, Haider served on the national meetings and events team at Caesars Entertainment, securing large conventions and elevating Caesars’ position within the meetings industry.

