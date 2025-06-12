New Vice President at Phenix Jet Cayman

Operating out of Singapore, Mr. Kugelmann will manage all commercial activities and strategic growth efforts throughout the region.

Current premium viewers: 15

Phenix Jet Cayman has today declared the appointment of Mr. Philipp Kugelmann as Vice President – Sales and Business Development for South East Asia, effective from 12 June 2025.

Operating out of Singapore, Mr. Kugelmann will manage all commercial activities and strategic growth efforts throughout the region, further solidifying Phenix Jet Cayman’s dedication to the highly competitive Asian market.

HomePage – Phenix Jet Group REQUEST A QUOTE CONTACT US REQUEST A QUOTE ABOUT ABOUT CHARTER AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT CHARTER AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT Explore our exclusive empty leg flight deals—limited availability, premium service.VIEW CURRENT ROUTES → Explore our exclusive empty leg flight deals—limited availability, premium service. VIEW CURRENT ROUTES → OUR FLEET As a leading provider of business aviation charter services, Phenix […]

In his new position, Mr. Kugelmann will lead the growth of Phenix Jet Cayman’s charter, management, and acquisition services in significant Asian markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Australia.

He will improve the company’s client-focused solutions by utilizing Phenix Jet Cayman’s comprehensive digital management system and the global fleet of ultra-long-range aircraft, thereby ensuring unmatched service standards for discerning travelers.

Furthermore, Mr. Kugelmann will concentrate on establishing strategic alliances with corporate flight departments and ultra-high-net-worth individuals to further strengthen Phenix Jet Cayman’s status as a leader in premium private aviation throughout the Asia-Pacific region.