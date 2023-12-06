New Vice President at Cruise Lines International Association

Donnie Brown has been promoted by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to the position of Senior Vice President, Global Maritime Policy, starting from December 1, 2023. As Senior Vice President, Brown will be responsible for spearheading CLIA‘s strategic initiatives in aligning the cruise industry’s stances on cruise ship safety, security, and environmental stewardship with technical, regulatory, and policy considerations.

Brown became a part of CLIA in 2014, initially serving as Director of Environmental and Health. In 2017, he was elevated to the position of Vice President, Global Maritime Policy. Throughout his prior roles, Brown spearheaded the creation, delivery, negotiation, and execution of worldwide industry stances on matters encompassing security, environmental preservation, and health.

He also represented the global cruise industry at the International Maritime Organization, participating in international treaty negotiations and other matters, in close collaboration with the CLIA Global Committee on Marine Environment Protection.

Brown had an illustrious tenure in the United States Coast Guard prior to his involvement with CLIA. During this time, he provided legal advice to high-ranking Coast Guard personnel and leaders from various federal agencies, playing a key role in fostering agreement on national and global policy issues. Brown holds degrees from both the United States Coast Guard Academy and the University of Miami School of Law.