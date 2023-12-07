Aviation News Airline News Airport News Associations Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Earned Media feeds News Update People in Travel and Tourism Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

New Vice President at Airlines for America

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
New Vice President at Airlines for America
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

New VP will work closely with member airlines to promote key objectives relating to the safe, secure, and streamlined transportation of passengers and cargo.

Haley Gallagher has been appointed as the Vice President, Security and Facilitation of Airlines for America (A4A), the primary trade organization representing major airlines in the United States. Gallagher brings her expertise from her previous role as the Transportation Security Administration’s representative at the US Embassy in London. With a strong background of fifteen years in various US governmental agencies, she has honed her skills in security, international relationships, outreach, engagement, and program implementation.

Ms. Gallagher will assume responsibility for guiding A4A‘s cooperative strategy towards security and facilitation in her new position. She will work closely with member airlines to promote key objectives relating to the safe, secure, and streamlined transportation of passengers and cargo. In addition, she will oversee all interactions with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as well as various industry organizations.

Ms. Gallagher’s tenure will commence in January 2024, and she will have a direct reporting line to A4A’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Paul R. Archambeault. A4A President and CEO, Nicholas E. Calio, will also have an indirect reporting relationship with her. Her responsibilities will encompass the supervision of four key divisions in A4A, which include Aviation Security, Aviation Cyber Security, Cargo Services, and Passenger Facilitation.

Ms. Gallagher brings more than 20 years of international and counterterrorism experience, specializing in regional affairs, international aviation security, risk management and program management to A4A, which will be a great value to all member carriers and the entire aviation industry.

Haley Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Arts from Messiah College and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

