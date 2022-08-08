New Vancouver to Penticton, B.C. flight on WestJet

WestJet today is welcoming the airline’s newest regional route with the announcement of service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning in February of 2023. The route will strengthen critical intra-provincial connectivity for British Columbians and local businesses and is scheduled to operate six-times weekly on WestJet Link.

“The addition of new intra-provincial routes is critical as we invest in our presence in the West and look to strengthen our offerings to ensure British Columbians have more access to convenient and affordable air travel,” said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs. “This new route marks the initial steps in our renewed commitment to B.C. and will open up connections and opportunities for local businesses and residents as they recover from the difficult past few years.”

“This new service will not only connect British Columbians and all Canadians who will use this route but will also create good local jobs and help grow our economy,” said The Honorable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. “Our government operates the Penticton Airport to provide safe and reliable service for the Okanagan communities and today’s announcement will do just that.”

The new service will stimulate business and leisure travel between the cities with flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and makes WestJet the only airline serving both Calgary and Vancouver direct from Penticton. Through the airline’s capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airline, all flights will be operated by WestJet Link, using a fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft.

“The expansion of WestJet service is another example of the growth that Penticton is experiencing,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “As more and more people recognize the advantages of living and working here, the addition of more direct flights to Vancouver will benefit everyone – from tourists to businesspeople. I’m pleased WestJet sees the potential for growth and look forward to the partnership between the airline and the airport being a strong factor in our economic development.”

The expansion of service is the 11th destination within the WestJet Link network and will connect more guests in smaller communities to WestJet’s global network.

