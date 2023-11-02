New United Airlines Auckland, Beijing, Christchurch, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo Flights

United Airlines announed the launch of its international winter schedule this year with 50 additional daily flights compared to last winter.

This year, United Airlines saw an unprecedented surge in Asia-Pacific travel demand and continues to rebuild its network across the Pacific to serve this sustained strength in the market.

United has become the first US carrier to fly direct from the continental US to Manila, Philippines and will be the only carrier to fly between the US and Christchurch, New Zealand, starting this December.

United Airlines will also be the first US airline to return to Beijing when service from San Francisco resumes on November 9. In total, the airline will fly to more than 110 international destinations and grow its schedule by more than 25% versus last year, the largest winter expansion in its history.

United Airlines has also strategically expanded its network with new and increased flying to key markets this winter, including:

• New service to Manila, Philippines and soon Christchurch, New Zealand

• New flights to Auckland, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Tokyo/Narita, San Juan and Montego Bay

• Daily service to Beijing and Shanghai

• Extended service to Athens, Barcelona, Rome and Paris