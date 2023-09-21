Short News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Kazakhstan Travel NewsBrief Tourism Turkmenistan Travel Uzbekistan Travel

New UNESCO World Heritage Sites Added: Kazakhstan’s Atlyn Emel National Park and Basakelmes Nature Reserve

Add Comment
1 day ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
new unesco world heritage sites,Kazakhstan, New UNESCO World Heritage Sites Added: Kazakhstan&#8217;s Atlyn Emel National Park and Basakelmes Nature Reserve, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

Kazakhstan‘s Altyn Emel National Park and Barsakelmes Nature Reserve have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. This happened on September 20 in Riyadh. The news was reported by the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Altyn Emel National Park is situated in the Almaty Region and is approximately 250 kilometers away from Almaty city. On the other hand, the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve is located in the Sahara-Gobi Desert zone within the Aral Sea basin.

Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes were chosen for UNESCO World Heritage status as part of the Cold Winter Deserts of Turan nomination by Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan during the 45th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee. Kazakhstan hopes this international recognition will emphasize the need for scientific research and conservation efforts in its desert ecosystems, promoting sustainable tourism and responsible environmental stewardship.

UNESCO’s list includes five more sites in Kazakhstan: Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Tanbaly petroglyphs, Chang’an-Tian-shan Silk Road Corridor, Saryarka – steppe and lakes of Northern Kazakhstan, and Western Tien-Shan.

Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes are part of UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

... click for more books
PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing