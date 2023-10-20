New TSA Security Checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) officials and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today the opening of a new security checkpoint at the airport. New Checkpoint 1 is located at the west end of the new terminal lobby, and will feature eight lanes to screen departing travelers.

With the opening of Checkpoint 1, it brings the total number of security screening lanes at the airport to a maximum of 21. TSA will continue to operate a four-lane “C” checkpoint dedicated to TSA PreCheck screening as well as the four-lane “A” checkpoint and the five-lane “E” checkpoint. At CLT, all security checkpoints lead to all gates.

Checkpoint 1 is part of a $600 million Terminal Lobby Expansion project that began in 2019 to increase the current terminal lobby space by 175,000 square feet and renovate another 191,000 square feet. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Checkpoint 1 features expanded queuing space for travelers entering the checkpoint. There are also 16 travel document checking podiums where TSA officers conduct identity verification of travelers. In addition, travelers will notice a bright and more open space in the security checkpoint.