Airport News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

New TSA Security Checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Add Comment
16 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, New TSA Security Checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) officials and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today the opening of a new security checkpoint at the airport. New Checkpoint 1 is located at the west end of the new terminal lobby, and will feature eight lanes to screen departing travelers.

With the opening of Checkpoint 1, it brings the total number of security screening lanes at the airport to a maximum of 21. TSA will continue to operate a four-lane “C” checkpoint dedicated to TSA PreCheck screening as well as the four-lane “A” checkpoint and the five-lane “E” checkpoint. At CLT, all security checkpoints lead to all gates.

Checkpoint 1 is part of a $600 million Terminal Lobby Expansion project that began in 2019 to increase the current terminal lobby space by 175,000 square feet and renovate another 191,000 square feet. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Checkpoint 1 features expanded queuing space for travelers entering the checkpoint. There are also 16 travel document checking podiums where TSA officers conduct identity verification of travelers. In addition, travelers will notice a bright and more open space in the security checkpoint.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing