New TRIBE hotel at Budapest Airport

A new hotel, TRIBE, with a direct connection to the terminal, will open at Budapest Airport in 2025. TRIBE will be the gateway’s second airport hotel, on addition to ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel which opened its doors in 2018.

Construction of the new TRIBE hotel has already begun. Being built next to the original hotel, the 8,000 m² new hotel will offer 167 rooms, as well as a 150-seat conference room, two meeting rooms, a gym, and a sky bar.

Budapest Airport’s long-term development plans include not only the expansion of the passenger terminal, but also the related infrastructure and services. The airport operator developed the plans in such a way that another hotel building could be added, next to the first hotel.

The area to be used for the hotel expansion is integrated into the development of the planned multi-storey car park, the central intermodal hub and the Airport City, with additional office buildings. The new hotel building continues the characteristic facade solutions of the ibis Styles, elegantly connecting the two buildings, with Aspectus Architect again being the designer.