New trends for Asian and European Tourism

This summer, as travel recovery gains momentum, travellers’ confidence to book their trips further ahead have gradually returned.

A booking portal in Singapore worked on a study based on their own booking trends reflecting a global view on what has been changing and what to expect for travel to Asia and Europe.

Despite the enduring summer holiday beach travel trend, city breaks continue to attract customers from around the world. As airport strikes and travel chaos in Europe continue to impact customers’ ability to get away, Trip.com plans to further analyze the sector at the end of this popular travel period. Watch this space.

As consumers worldwide plan a summer of ‘revenge travel’ in the wake of easing restrictions.

A travel booking portal analyzed data from booking sites across Europe and Asia, and the results show that users are more confident to book further ahead this summer, and the appetite for city breaks, staycations, and short-haul trips still holds firm in a post-pandemic world.

Wednesday is the most popular day to plan a trip.

For summer 2022, midweek is the most popular time to plan a holiday.

Tuesday through Thursday are the peak days for browsing flights and hotels. Wednesday is the most popular day for flight searches, with Saturday being the quietest.

Deciding when to take a holiday over the summer is often a tricky task for consumers, with price fluctuations, school holidays, and, in Europe, the threat of canceled flights and strikes to consider.

When looking at the summer period (June-September) across many of the major global markets (UK, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand), 1 July was the most popular day for flight departures.

It was also the most popular hotel check-in date in the UK and Thailand.

The hotel booking window was extended by up to a week.

As Covid-19 began to affect travel in 2020, uncertainty and travel restrictions spread across the industry, and customers – as expected – adapted their booking habits and moved to last-minute reservations.

