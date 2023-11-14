New Tourist Train Starts Beijing-Vientiane Cross Border Service

A new tourist train service connecting Beijing, China, to Vientiane, Laos, commenced operations on Monday, facilitating cross-border travel between the two capitals.

The train journey originates from Beijing’s Fengtai Railway Station, following routes through Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Kunming railway lines. Upon reaching Kunming in Yunnan province, the train transitions onto the China-Laos railway, ultimately reaching the capital of Laos, Vientiane.

The train’s route includes notable tourist spots like Xishuangbanna in Yunnan, Chibi city in Hubei province, and destinations in Laos like Luang Prabang and Vang Vieng. The entire round trip spans 15 days, offering travelers the opportunity to explore these attractions along the way.

The Laos-China rail way, spanning 1,035 kilometers and linking Kunming in China to Vientiane in Laos, commenced operations in late 2021. Its presence has notably bolstered cross-border trade among Laos, China, and select countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), contributing to regional economic development.

From its inception until September of this year, the rail way has facilitated the transportation of over 3.1 million passengers and more than 26.8 million tonnes of various goods, encompassing agricultural products alongside rare metals and minerals.