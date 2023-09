New nonstop service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) was announced by Porter Airlines today.

New flight will connect to Porter Airlines‘ Eastern Canada network out of Toronto-Pearson, including Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and St. John’s.

The service will operate with Porter’s new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a two-by-two configuration with no middle seats and category-leading fuel efficiency.