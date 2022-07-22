New Toronto to Winnipeg flight on Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Canada Jetlines), the brand-new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, has announced its inaugural flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Winnipeg (YWG) scheduled for August 15, 2022, as one of the carrier’s first routes.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

Debuting a brand-new slogan of “Winnipeg: Made from what’s real,” Winnipeg offers a vibrant metropolitan experience, boasting a diverse, multi-cultural scene, including more than 100 residing cultures and nationalities. With the bustling and corporate driven Exchange District in downtown, Winnipeg also makes for an affordable and convenient option for business travel.

“The entire team at Canada Jetlines is excited to offer passengers a convenient route from Toronto to the beautiful city of Winnipeg starting on our inaugural day of August 15,” stated Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “We are thankful to the regional community and airport for their welcoming support. We greatly look forward to our first flight to Winnipeg and intend to offer more travel options to the residents of Manitoba soon.”

“We’re thrilled to have Canada Jetlines as our newest airline partner at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and are excited to be part of its inaugural flight,” said Nick Hays, President, and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“There’s a strong demand for travel right now, as indicated by the increasing numbers of passengers we’ve welcomed at YWG over the past few months. We look forward to working with Canada Jetlines to provide more options for our community and help stimulate the local tourism industry’s economic recovery.”