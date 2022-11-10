New Toronto to Orlando flight on Canada Jetlines

Canadian carrier’s second route into the United States will launch starting with two flights per week and increased frequency to follow.

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (“Canada Jetlines”) the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, has confirmed a new international nonstop service out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida.

The Canadian carrier’s second route into the United States will launch starting with two flights per week and increased frequency to follow. Located 50 miles southeast of Orlando, Melbourne connects Florida visitors to Orlando, Central Florida’s Space Coast and Cocoa Beach.

The new service out of Toronto will be Canada Jetlines’ fourth nonstop route, following the announcement of Las Vegas. Operation of these flights are subject to final Federal Aviation Administration approval.



“Our Canada Jetlines family is thrilled to launch service to another exciting U.S. destination this winter – continuing expansion of our international network of convenient leisure and business travel,” stated Eddy Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Canada Jetlines.

“Canada is one of the top countries for international tourists to Central Florida and we are pleased to connect Canadians to their favorite sun-destinations as they begin to plan winter vacations.”

“We are delighted to welcome Canada Jetlines to the Melbourne Orlando International Airport,” said MLB Executive Director Greg Donovan. A.A.E.

“Adding Canada Jetlines to our ever-growing roster of air service partners is an incredible win for MLB and the community we proudly serve. We are thrilled to offer this new service for visiting Canadians making it easy for our guests to enjoy all that the Space Coast and Central Florida have to offer. Between the added convenience for second homeowners or quick accessibility for our beloved ‘snowbirds’, the new service is well timed and appreciated.”

“The addition of Jetlines to the roster for MLB is another great route from Toronto, Canada, and a sign that the Space Coast is a hot destination internationally. We welcome them to the family and look forward to a long-lasting partnership!” said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

Flights are scheduled to commence on January 19, 2023, with tickets now on sale. Canada Jetlines will operate the route with its growing fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, including its recently announced second aircraft which is expected to be delivered by this December.

The announcement comes as work nears completion on the $72 million-dollar terminal renovation and expansion project at MLB. The project will provide major upgrades to the comfort and convenience of the MLB customer experience with the addition of 86,000 square feet of new facilities.

This new service will complement the airlines’ current operations of biweekly flights, operating Thursdays, and Sundays out of Toronto (YYZ) to Calgary (YYC) from 07:55am — EST 10:10am MST and returns from Calgary (YYC) to Toronto (YYZ) 11:40am MST – 17:20 EST.

