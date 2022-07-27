New Toronto to Moncton New Brunswick flight on Canada Jetlines

Moncton is a popular tourist destination and easy accessibility to locales, such as Prince Edward Island and the Bay of Fundy

Canada Jetlines, the brand-new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, has announced its first flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM), scheduled for August 15, 2022, as one of the carrier’s first routes.

Moncton is New Brunswick’s vibrant transportation hub and one of the country’s fastest growing cities, with a community steeped in history. The largest city in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, Moncton, is a popular tourist destination due to its central location and easy accessibility to locales, such as Prince Edward Island and the Bay of Fundy. It’s a key destination for Canadians visiting friends and relatives, along with domestic vacation and business travelers alike.

“Canada Jetlines is excited to offer service on our inaugural day out of our hub in Toronto to the vibrant destination of Moncton, New Brunswick,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “We’ve chosen Moncton as our first destination in the Maritime provinces for its attractive offering for tourists and its convenient reach to a large segment of the population of New Brunswick. We’re thankful to the airport and the community for their support in making this flight a reality.”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Canada Jetlines to Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport as it takes to the skies with its inaugural flights. With a focus on leisure travel, the arrival of Canada Jetlines expands flight options in our community, boosting tourism and supporting economic recovery, “stated Courtney Burns, President and CEO and Greater Moncton International Airport Authority Inc.

“We welcome Canada Jetlines to New Brunswick,” said Tammy Scott-Wallace, Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture. “Airlines have an important role to play as we invite the world to New Brunswick.”