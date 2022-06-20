New Toronto Pearson to New York JFK flights on Swoop

Canada’s Swoop is celebrating four years of delivering more accessible and affordable air travel to Canadians today.

The ultra-low-cost airline kicked off festivities with two inaugural flights departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Swoop flight WO370 arrived in Deer Lake, NL at 11:40 a.m. local time, and Swoop flight WO750 landed for the very first time in the Big Apple, at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 10:15 a.m. local time.

Since the airline’s first flight on June 20, 2018, Swoop has served over four million travelers, connected Canadians to 33 destinations in five different countries with a total of 52 routes currently operating, and over 28,000 flights operated in these past four years.

“Swoop has expanded rapidly this year to meet the unprecedented demand for air travel that Canadians have missed out on for two long years,” said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. “We are so thrilled to celebrate our fourth birthday across our newly expanded network with travelers and airport partners, and with a special celebration in America’s largest metropolis, New York City. With a young fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft in service by the end of the summer, there is much more ultra-affordable travel to come!”

“With thousands of Canadians boarding Swoop aircraft each day on their way to reconnect with friends and family, we’re proud to know that we’re enabling more travel than ever before, through ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable fares,” continued Cummings.

“Swoop’s success would not be possible without the support of Canadian travelers, airport partners, and of course our people, our Swoopsters, who share in our mission of making air travel more accessible and affordable.”