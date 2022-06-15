New Tokyo-Narita to San José flight on ZIPAIR

In a press conference held earlier today in Tokyo, Japanese low-cost carrier ZIPAIR announced plans to inaugurate new, nonstop service between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) in December 2022. When the new flights begin, SJC will become ZIPAIR’s third US destination and its first in the Bay Area.



“ZIPAIR’s announcement reflects renewed global confidence in the strength of the San José market and the continued importance of Silicon Valley,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. “We’re thrilled to welcome ZIPAIR and its unique, low-cost service, which complements the international service we continue to attract to SJC.”



“We are delighted by today’s announcement that ZIPAIR plans to join the Mineta San José International Airport family later this year,” said SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken. “ZIPAIR represents a new kind of airline that leverages technology to provide an efficient, more accessible travel experience—a perfect fit for San José and Silicon Valley. We look forward to working with the ZIPAIR team as plans develop for this new nonstop service between SJC and Tokyo-Narita.”



ZIPAIR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Air Lines (JAL), offers passengers a fully customizable travel experience. The airline operates a modern fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft, with 18 full-flat seats and 272 standard seats. All passengers enjoy complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, as well as inflight food, beverages and shopping available for purchase through a unique, contactless mobile ordering system.



“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new service to Mineta San José International Airport in December 2022. With the convenient nonstop flight between Tokyo Narita and Northern California, we certainly look forward to welcoming more visitors to travel between the U.S. and Asia,” said Shingo Nishida, President of ZIPAIR Tokyo. He added, “Earlier in May of this year, we were saddened to learn of the passing of former U.S. Cabinet member and mayor of the City of San José, Norman Y. Mineta. We sincerely appreciated his dedication for restoring confidence in air travel during the early 2000s.”



Details of the new San José flights are still being developed, and the new route remains subject to government approval. SJC and ZIPAIR will share additional information regarding the new service as it becomes available.