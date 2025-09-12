The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has launched a bold new digital campaign inviting international audiences to discover the island beyond its iconic beaches and resorts. Titled “There’s Always More to Jamaica,” the digital-exclusive initiative showcases community-based tourism (CBT) as a powerful vehicle for sustainable, authentic, and inclusive travel.

“Jamaica’s tourism story is as much about our people as it is about our landscapes and world-class resorts,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Community-based tourism gives visitors the chance to engage with our culture, while expanding the value chain so that farmers, artisans, and communities benefit alongside our established tourism partners.”

Running across Google, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@DiscoverMoreToJamaica) through November 2025, the campaign targets key source markets in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It seeks to position Jamaica as a destination rich with immersive, locally led experiences and to boost international engagement with CBT initiatives.

Community-based tourism places Jamaicans at the forefront of the visitor experience, guided by campaign host and Kingston-based content creator, Justin Whitelocke. From eco-adventures and cultural heritage tours to craft workshops, culinary stops, and marine excursions, CBT showcases the warmth, creativity, and cultural depth of Jamaica’s communities while contributing directly to local economic development.

“This campaign introduces travelers to the Jamaica they haven’t met yet: the Jamaica that lives in our villages, in our kitchens, and in our stories,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “It is about creating meaningful connections while supporting grassroots tourism enterprises.”

More to Jamaica This is your invitation to explore Jamaica like a local; to take in the views, the adventures, and the stories behind them.

All campaign messaging drives traffic to www.visitjamaica.com/more-to-jamaica, the central hub for discovering CBT experiences across the island.

This initiative is part of the Second Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II), led by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), funded by the Government of Jamaica and the World Bank, in collaboration with Trove Tourism Development Advisors. For more information, please contact mo***********@**********sm.com

