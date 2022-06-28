Australia Breaking Travel News Country | Region Hotels & Resorts News Press Statement

New TFE Hotel at Sydney Surry Hills

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The 102-room TFE boutique hotel will become the fifth to open under the Collection by TFE Hotels in Sydneys trendy Surry Hills neighborhood

TFE Hotels will open a new Collection property.

The 102-room boutique hotel will become the fifth to open under the Collection by TFE Hotels banner, following in the very successful footsteps of Brisbane’s The Calile Hotel and New Zealand’s first 5 Green Star hotel – The Hotel Britomart.  

