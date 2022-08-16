New stylish glamping options in Japan

Glamping in Japan gets elevated to a whole new level at GLAMPREMIERE Setouchi which launches along Ariake Beach in Kagawa, voted as one of the “Top 100 Sunsets In Japan.”

Tents here are high in style and abundant with comforts that put guests in the center of nature yet surrounded by unique design and functional elements and are an impressive 6 meters wide, feature plush bedding, air conditioning, private wood deck created from Japanese cypress and an exclusive space for a private BBQ. Villas enhance the stay with an option for 136 m2 of living space, private Jacuzzi, and wooden deck for meals under the stars with impressive views of the Seto Inland Sea.

Guests can immerse themselves in adventure and nature with campfires, cycling, stand up paddle boarding, access to a nearby large natural seawater hot spring along with a medicinal hot spring with therapeutic water, Japanese style sauna and they can even add on a horseback riding experience along the beach. All paired with rich seafood treasures and

Local flavors are highly recommended for a traditional Japanese BBQ, enjoy plenty of local mountain vegetables nurtured by the warm climate along with rich seafood pulled from the Seto Inland Sea.

For further details on this story, please contact [email protected] and visit glampremier.jp

For more information on Setouchi, visit setouchitrip.com

