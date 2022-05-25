New Statement by Sandals Resorts on a deadly incident in Bahamas

Sandals Resorts issued a new statement in regards to a health emergency reported by eTurboNews on May 7 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort. Three guests lost their lives in the emergency.

The Sandals Resort Statement reads:

We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest. We wish to extend once again our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.

Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food, and beverage service, landscaping services, or foul play.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort. In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay. Although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.

Our entire team keeps the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.