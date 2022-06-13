New St. John’s to Hamilton flight on Swoop now

Today, Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to St. John’s International Airport (YYT) from Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport (YHM). Swoop flight WO186 received a warm welcome upon landing in St. John’s at 12:55 p.m. local time, the first arrival of an ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) in the city. “We are pleased to continue our Atlantic expansion today with our inaugural flight from St. John’s to Hamilton,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. “Affordable air travel is critical to the recovery of Newfoundland’s tourism economy, and we’re proud to support the province’s Come Home 2022 campaign with ultra-convenient, ultra-low fares for Canadians.”

Today’s inaugural flight to St. John’s reinforces the airline’s commitment to travel and tourism in Atlantic Canada and across the country. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) has added flights to and from all four Atlantic Canadian provinces, stimulating growth in the tourism economy. Earlier this summer, Swoop introduced non-stop connectivity between Deer Lake and Hamilton, and later this month will also add non-stop service from Deer Lake to Toronto.

“Congratulations to Swoop on your inaugural flight to Newfoundland and Labrador. It is wonderful to see another flight option for people travelling to and from our beautiful province. Our province is a bucket list destination for many, with strong demand for air travel. I have no doubt that you will be pleased with the response to your service.” – The Honorable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

“I am so pleased to see Swoop launch its inaugural flight today. Air access is an important contributor to our provincial economy for many reasons, including tourism, business travel, and the transport of goods and services to our province. I look forward to seeing strong demand for Swoop’s service and expect great success for the airline in our province.” – The Honorable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation