New St. John’s, Montréal, Ottawa Flights From Halifax on Porter Airlines

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
New St. John's, Montréal, Ottawa Flights From Halifax on Porter Airlines
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Starting on March 31, the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate flights between St. John’s, Montréal, and Ottawa.

Porter Airlines will meet the high demand from the East Coast by adding more capacity to three routes in Halifax. Starting on March 31, the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate flights between St. John’s, Montréal, and Ottawa.

Porter Airlines‘ Halifax to Ottawa route will offer three roundtrip flights per day. St. John’s and Montreal will have two roundtrip flights per day, which will increase to three daily starting in May.

The Dash 8-400, with a capacity of 78 seats, currently operates the routes. However, the Embraer E195-E2 offers a larger all-economy cabin that can accommodate up to 132 passengers. Both aircraft types feature a two-by-two seating arrangement, ensuring that there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The Embraer E195-E2 holds the title for being the most silent and fuel-efficient narrow-body jet aircraft in terms of both sound and CO2 emissions. It has obtained certification according to the most stringent global standard for aircraft noise, boasting a noise reduction of 65% compared to previous generation models.

Porter has exercised its purchase rights to acquire 25 additional Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, expanding its existing firm order of 50 aircraft. These new jets will enable Porter to expand its acclaimed service to various destinations across North America.

Porter Airlines will redeploy the Dash 8-400s to increase frequencies indifferent markets.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years.

