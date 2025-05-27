New Shymkent, Kazakhstan to Budapest Flights on SCAT Airlines

This new air service, which will run twice a week and officially commences today, links Budapest with one of Kazakhstan’s significant economic and cultural centers.

Today, Budapest Airport announced the launch of a new nonstop flight to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, operated by SCAT Airlines.

This new air service, which will run twice a week and officially commences today, links Budapest with one of Kazakhstan’s significant economic and cultural centers, thereby adding a new airline, destination, and country to the airport’s continuously growing network.

The route will be operational on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with SCAT Airlines utilizing its Boeing 737 MAX 8200 aircraft.

This new route signifies a significant achievement in Budapest Airport’s initiatives to enhance its presence in Central Asia, generating new opportunities for tourism, business, and trade between Hungary and Kazakhstan. By offering direct, nonstop access to Shymkent, it further emphasizes Budapest’s increasing role in connecting Europe with vital cities throughout the region.

“We are excited to welcome SCAT Airlines and to celebrate the inauguration of this direct route to Shymkent,” stated Markus Klaushofer, CCO of Budapest Airport. “This new service not only enhances our network but also provides valuable travel opportunities for both business and leisure travelers.”

SCAT Airlines, legally PLL SCAT Air Company, is an airline from Kazakhstan with its head office at Shymkent International Airport in Şymkent. It operates services to all major cities of Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. Its main base is Şymkent Airport, with focus cities at Aqtau International Airport, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, and Almaty International Airport.

SCAT Airlines codeshares with Azerbaijan Airlines and Interlines with APG Airlines.