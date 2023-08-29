New Shuttle Offers Easy Check-In at Hong Kong Airport

A new shuttle service is being launched between the Macao end of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hong Kong International Airport’s restricted area.

Passengers using the Hong Kong Airport Direct shuttle can easily get boarding passes and check baggage at Macao Port checkpoint. Afterward, they will be transported to the airside area.

During a recent press briefing, Chan Man Iok from the Hong Kong & Macao International Airport Transportation Service mentioned that the fresh shuttle service will enable passengers to bypass the immigration process in Hong Kong.