New Seychelles Minister for Tourism Lands in Saudi Arabia for UN Tourism General Assembly

The newly appointed Seychelles Minister for Tourism, Mrs. Amanda Bernstein, is leading the Seychelles delegation to the 26th Session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, taking place from November 7th to 11th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This marks her first official overseas mission since assuming office. She is accompanied by Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism; Mr. Chris Matombe, Director for Strategic Planning; Ms. Marie-Julie Stephen, Senior Public Relations and Communication Officer; and Mr. Danio Vidot, Protocol Officer.



The gathering brings together tourism leaders and policymakers from around the world to discuss the future of the global tourism industry. This year’s agenda highlights digital skills, entrepreneurship, and creative industries, underscoring the sector’s evolving landscape in an increasingly technology-driven era.

Seychelles, which was officially elected for a seat on the UN Tourism Executive Council in June 2025 for the period 2026–2029, will engage in its first meeting on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Seychelles will also take part in several key sessions, including the Committee on Tourism Statistics as well as the General Assembly plenary sessions.



As part of her mission, Minister Bernstein is also expected to engage in bilateral discussions with international counterparts. Notably, she will meet with H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais, the UN Tourism Secretary-General Elect. H.E. Al Nowais, who made history as the first woman nominated to lead UN Tourism, was elected during the 123rd Session of the Executive Council in Segovia, Spain, in May 2025 and will be appointed at the 26th General Assembly.

Participation in this global forum provides Seychelles with a vital opportunity to amplify its voice in shaping the future of tourism, reinforcing its long-term vision of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth for the region and beyond.