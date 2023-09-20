Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Short News USA Travel News

New Senior Vice President at Jet Support Services

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Jet Support Services, Inc (JSSI) announced the appointment of a new senior vice president, JSSI Maintenance Software strategy & operations.

In this role, new senior VP, Greg Heine, will lead the software operations team, shaping the customer experience for Traxxall & SierraTrax, JSSI’s portfolio of maintenance tracking, MRO and inventory management software.

Prior to joining JSSI, Heine was recognized for developing and driving adoption of new technology throughout the business aviation industry. He held several leadership positions at Flightdocs and ultimately served as president of the company.

